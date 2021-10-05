DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta Sells 500 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total value of $271,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $13.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.39. 592,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,022. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

