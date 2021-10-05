DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191,987.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $47.13 million and $191,987.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00256287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013315 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.