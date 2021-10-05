DFSocial Gaming 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,625.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $115.03 or 0.00231534 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $862,746.75 and $34,625.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00138318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.40 or 1.00580553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.23 or 0.06789516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002702 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

