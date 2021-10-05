DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in September

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 68,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,924. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

