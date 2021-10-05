DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, analysts expect that DHT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

