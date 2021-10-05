Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $314.92

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 314.92 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 351.20 ($4.59). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 351.20 ($4.59), with a volume of 432 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54. The stock has a market cap of £114.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 314.92.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

