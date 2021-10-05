Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.35 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $2,290.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00004686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001796 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,633,804 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

