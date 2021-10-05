Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Up 10.3%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.09. 15,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

The company has a market cap of $546.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 545.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

