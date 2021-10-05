DIGG Price Up 20.6% This Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $49,597.50 or 0.96701643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $24.99 million and approximately $666,588.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

