Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $683,964.22 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $683,964.22 and $48.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

