Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $171.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

