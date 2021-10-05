Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 35.1% in September

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

