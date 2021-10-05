Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.06 and last traded at $74.00. Approximately 46,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,627,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $4,574,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

