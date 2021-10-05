DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $313.05 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $313.05 million and $2.61 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00350229 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00834861 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

