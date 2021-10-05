Digitalcoin (DGC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $308.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $376,697.19 and $308.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,831.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.73 or 0.06904744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00346622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.62 or 0.01131046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00107334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.04 or 0.00541899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00406205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00291725 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,829,708 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

