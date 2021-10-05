Digitex Token Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00241763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00113093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

