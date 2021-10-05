Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of L3Harris Technologies worth $190,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

