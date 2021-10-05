Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.22% of F.N.B. worth $205,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 808,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,810 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

