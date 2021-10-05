Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 253,102 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.19% of CNX Resources worth $213,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.