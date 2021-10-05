Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,825 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,609 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Autodesk worth $199,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 410.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 7,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $272.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average of $293.57. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.04 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

