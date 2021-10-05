Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,050 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Dover worth $200,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $218,186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

NYSE DOV opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

