Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of KeyCorp worth $208,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

