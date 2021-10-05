Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Discover Financial Services worth $207,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 67.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

