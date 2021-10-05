Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $192,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,251,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,843 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.