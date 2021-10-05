Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $194,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.14 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

