Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.78% of Westlake Chemical worth $205,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.53.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLK stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

