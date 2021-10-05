Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.66% of Group 1 Automotive worth $213,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

NYSE:GPI opened at $191.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $206.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.67. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.