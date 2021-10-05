Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of McKesson worth $193,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

