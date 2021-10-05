Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.99% of Summit Materials worth $204,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 320.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,041,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

