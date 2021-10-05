Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Sysco worth $189,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

