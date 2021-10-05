Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $189.42 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.70% of New York Community Bancorp worth $189,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NYCB opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

