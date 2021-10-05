Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $192.60 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.99% of Hancock Whitney worth $192,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after buying an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 109,959 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

