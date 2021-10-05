Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $194.50 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Rockwell Automation worth $194,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $292.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.23 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.