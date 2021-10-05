Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $212.36 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $212,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

