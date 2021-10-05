Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,445,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Corteva worth $197,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

