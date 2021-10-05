Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 43,184 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.52% of Wintrust Financial worth $195,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

WTFC stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

