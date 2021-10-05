Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $194,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

