Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.96% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $199,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

