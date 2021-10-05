Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.34% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $202,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 406,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

KLIC stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

