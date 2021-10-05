Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.42% of Oshkosh worth $207,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after buying an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after buying an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 46.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after buying an additional 248,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Oshkosh stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

