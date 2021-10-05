Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 105,597 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,055,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.57% of Associated Banc worth $205,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $203,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

