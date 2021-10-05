Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 135,492 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Unilever worth $197,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

