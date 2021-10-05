Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 145,094 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,383,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.87% of Old National Bancorp worth $200,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $87,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

