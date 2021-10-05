Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 220,014 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220,014 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.51% of PVH worth $192,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PVH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.