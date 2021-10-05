Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 236,526 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,664,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.73% of First BanCorp. worth $198,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

