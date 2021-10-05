Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,210 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.05% of Owens Corning worth $206,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

