Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 300,337 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.98% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $202,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

