Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,576 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,576 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of MSCI worth $191,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $587.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.64. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

