Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,659 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154,084 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.41% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $215,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

