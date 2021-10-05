Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,871 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,666,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.58% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $216,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

